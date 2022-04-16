Nigel Pearson: Veteran speedway commentator dies aged 52
Tributes have been paid to the sports journalist and commentator Nigel Pearson.
His family said the 52-year-old died on Friday after being taken ill suddenly earlier in the week.
Mr Pearson, a former BBC Radio Humberside speedway reporter, went on to work on national TV and radio.
Sky Sports, who Mr Pearson worked for as a darts commentator for 15 years, said he "was a consummate broadcaster with a distinctive voice".
The broadcaster said Mr Pearson was "loved by our audiences", while tributes have also been paid by West Bromwich Albion, Wolves and darts players.
In a tweet, darts player Michael van Gerwen wrote: "Nigel could always make me laugh in post match interviews."
Fellow former world champion Phil Taylor said: "Sad, sad news about Nigel Pearson passing away. Always polite and a good guy."
Professional Darts Corporation chief executive, Matt Porter, said: "Nigel was an extremely popular figure across darts and a range of sports and well-respected throughout the media for his unique style.
"He'll be missed by us all."
'Heartbroken'
Yorkshire-born Pearson was also known for his speedway commentary and worked as a press officer for British Speedway.
A number of clubs have posted tributes on Facebook with Glasgow Tigers saying his contribution to speedway had been "immense".
Newcastle Speedway added: "Nigel's love of Speedway shone through in his commentaries, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him and listened to him."
The football club he supported, West Bromwich Albion, tweeted: "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Nigel Pearson.
"An inspirational broadcaster. A huge Albion fan. A true friend."
West Midlands rivals Wolves tweeted: "Though his local allegiances were blue and white, Nigel has long been a friend of Wolves and will be greatly missed by all at Molineux."
