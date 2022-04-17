Event provides night out for adults with disabilities and educational needs
Adults with autism, disabilities and educational support needs are being offered an accessible club night.
Come As You Are has been organised by Gillian Leno, who said the aim was to make sure "no-one feels left out."
The monthly event started in Birmingham in February, with the next due to be held on Monday.
Ms Leno said: "Nightclubs are not very accessible if you need care support, many carers finish at 22:00 so you can't stay out."
The 43-year-old from Dudley added: "At the height of the pandemic we were all at home and it was equal, we learned how to make space for each other.
"Now that lockdowns have ended and life has opened back up, I don't want anyone to be left out.
"Attendees don't have to worry about strobe lights, loud music or whether or not they will be accepted for looking different.
"It's for everyone, All are welcome."
The event on Monday will be held at the Night Owl in Digbeth.
