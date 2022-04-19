Commonwealth Games: Drones and dogs part of security plans
Private drone operators face a ban during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as West Midlands Police mounts the biggest operation in its history.
The force said it would have more than 3,000 officers involved, when the Games take place from 28 July to 7 August.
One hundred employees have been planning since 2017 and 55 police dogs are being deployed.
Drones are part of the security operation, but there will be a strict ban for private operators.
Insp Dan Lowe, from West Midlands Police, said there was "an emerging threat from drones".
"It's played out most recently at football grounds where drones have appeared over sporting events," he said.
"That will not happen and can't happen during the Games time, just because of threat and risk that surrounds that activity.
"So the key message during Games time is both across the West Midlands region and particularly within Birmingham, there's a no-fly zone."
Dogs will be sweeping venues ahead of events and 40 of them will be brought in from other parts of the country.
West Midlands Police said it would have more than 3,000 officers involved from all of its departments, including firearms, drones, traffic and counter terrorism.
Chief Constable Sir David Thompson went to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on a fact-finding mission about security.
At the time he said everybody was there "to have a great time", but "we also live in a world where we know there are global threats that we face".
Sir David added: "So it's really important when we host the Games in Birmingham, people want to come, want to enjoy it, have a fantastic time, feel secure, but not feel security's too obtrusive."
