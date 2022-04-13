Wolverhampton college set for £8.1m electric vehicle centre
A new £8.1m centre to train students in how to make electric vehicles is to be built at a college.
Plans have been approved for the technical centre at the City of Wolverhampton College's Bilston campus.
Once finished, the facility will create hundred of jobs and teach thousands of students, the application said.
Construction work is expected to begin this summer as part of the city council's City Learning Quarter masterplan.
"This is another important step towards our vision," deputy leader of the authority, Stephen Simkins said.
"It will also offer opportunities to access a new high-end workforce within our city - especially in Bilston."
The masterplan was launched after the council secured £7.7m from the West Midlands Combined Authority with the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership providing the rest of the funds, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans for the two-storey Advanced Engineering and Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence had to revised before they were approved.
Changes included adjustments to car parking provision, gates, fencing and landscaping.
