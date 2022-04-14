The Wanted: Tom Parker's relative raises money in his memory
A young relative of pop star Tom Parker, has raised money in his memory.
Nine-year-old Rosie Parker from Halesowen, Birmingham, raised over £1,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research by selling dog treats at school.
The Wanted star died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Leanne Parker, the singer's cousin, said her daughter Rosie said "we need to be strong like Tom".
"When Tom died our hearts were broken," said Ms Parker.
"She [Rosie] was determined to go ahead with the sale of her dog treats, despite her heartbreak at having lost Tom."
Rosie and her best friend Annabelle set up a stall selling home-made dog treats at their school two days after Parker died.
She raised over £1,000 by selling the treats to friends, family, classmates and parents.
Ms Parker added the family had been looking through photos of the singer and reminiscing.
"I remember the first time I heard him sing, he was 15 or 16 and sat on the edge of the sofa with his guitar - we were all moved to tears because he was so good," she said.
Many cancer charities spoke out after the pop star's death and praised him for his work in raising awareness.
Parker was diagnosed in October 2020 with an inoperable tumour.
He spoke to the House of Commons All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December, telling them: "I'm staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year, but, for decades on end, they haven't found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours."
Parker's cousin said when the family found out about his diagnosis, they were "astounded by the lack of treatment options".
