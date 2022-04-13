Fifth man charged over ram raid on Birmingham jewellers
Published
A fifth man has been charged over a ram raid on a jewellery shop in Birmingham.
The business on Ladypool Road was targeted by masked men on 3 March which was filmed by onlookers and then widely shared online.
Arfan Latif, 37, of Balsall Heath, was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently charged with conspiracy to rob and possessing an offensive weapon.
He was due to appear before magistrates in the city on Wednesday.
