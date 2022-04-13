'Outdated' Wolverhampton tower blocks set for refurbishment
Three high-rise tower blocks in Wolverhampton are to be refurbished in the next stage of a £120m regeneration project.
Brockfield House, Campion House and Longfield House in Heath Town will have improved entrance lobbies, canopies and new windows and doors.
The changes will tackle ongoing maintenance difficulties, the planning application said.
City council officials are expected to approve the plans in the near future.
The three 23-storey blocks are on an estate which was built in the 1960s and the towers are divided by opens areas and have extensive balconies, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A major overhaul of the council properties has been taking place across the area over the past few years.
The application has been made by Wolverhampton Homes, an arms-length organisation which manages about 21,000 homes for the authority.
The revamp is needed as the materials in the blocks are coming to the end of their design life, they look tired and outdated and there are minor structural issues, their application said.
The changes will also see external insulated cladding and the car parks will be upgraded and extended.
Sprinkler systems have already been installed in the tower blocks.
