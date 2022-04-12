Former Birmingham MP Baroness Jill Knight dies aged 98
Former Birmingham MP Baroness Jill Knight of Collingtree has died at the age of 98.
She spent over 50 years in politics, representing the Edgbaston constituency for 31 years as a Conservative before being elevated to the House of Lords.
When she retired in 2016, she was the longest-serving female parliamentarian.
She passed away peacefully, surrounded by music, family and friends after a short battle with ill health, her family said.
She was largely responsible for introducing Section 28, a clause of a local government act to stop a council promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship and apologised in 2018 if the law hurt anyone.
