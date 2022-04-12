Dudley Zoo keepers thrilled to welcome first sloth baby
- Published
A baby sloth has been born at Dudley Zoo for the first time in its 85-year history.
Staff are thrilled at the arrival of the rare Linne's two-toed sloth to parents Flo and Reggie who were paired through a European breeding programme.
Keepers said they suspected Flo was pregnant after noticing movements in her stomach and tests confirmed it.
But they did not see Flo's baby until they gave her and Reggie some supper on 4 April.
The birth comes just two months after the zoo announced another first with the arrival of giant anteater pup.
Zoo curator Richard Brown, said: "With all our new arrivals over the last few months, this is certainly turning into a year of firsts for DZC, as it's our first baby sloth in our 85-year history.
"We know the news will be as exciting for our visitors as it is for our staff as we're very aware our pair of sloths are our most popular animals on site.
"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride, while dad, Reggie looks on proudly!"
Keepers are now thinking of names for the baby and its sex will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
The sloths are native to forests in northern Southern America and are decreasing in numbers through loss of habitat as well as being vulnerable to predators too, , the zoo added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk