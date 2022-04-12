ITV News Central anchor Bob Warman steps down after 50 years on screen
- Published
One of the Midlands' longest serving news anchors has announced plans to retire.
Bob Warman, of ITV News Central, is stepping down from presenting regional news after more than 50 years on screen.
The television veteran started his presenting career with ITV in 1973 and covered a wide range of stories including the Birmingham pub bombings.
He will present his last show on ITV Central on Monday 4 July at 18:00 BST.
The 75-year-old from Walsall worked as a journalist for the Walsall Observer before making the move to TV.
He was named as one of the 100 'Great Brummies' during Birmingham's Centenary as a city.
Mr Warman said: "It's difficult to know when to call it a day, especially when I do a job I love with colleagues who are special to me.
"But time is running [out] and I have many interests which I want to pursue."
Fellow anchorman and friend Nick Owen, of BBC Midlands Today, said: "I've known Bob for about 67 years. We first met at prep school in Shropshire back in 1955 and in fact he gave me my first ever pop record, Cliff Richard's Travellin Light, in return for my lending him my transistor radio.
"Over the years we've become very close friends and I'm full of admiration for his incredible length of service to ITV and the Midlands.
"I hope he is proud of his outstanding contribution to ITV news."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk