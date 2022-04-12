Ed Sheeran leads singalong at Birmingham pub
Ed Sheeran gave pub locals a Perfect night when he led them in a singalong in Birmingham.
Sheeran went to The Rooster in Small Heath with rapper Jaykae, who is from the city, on Sunday night.
Footage of Sheeran singing No Games by Serani with other punters, playing pool and pulling pints were widely shared on social media.
"What a crazy day/night Sunday was," the pub tweeted after "meeting the biggest artist on the planet!"
The owners of the pub, which is near Birmingham City's St Andrews ground, also thanked Jaykae for his support.
It was reported locally that the rapper knows Ian Connor and Theresa Kempson, the new owners of the pub in Cattell Road, and went to their former premises, the Bordesley Labour Club.
Afterwards, Sheeran and Jaykae went for a curry at Asha's restaurant in the city.
Asha's tweeted that it was honoured to have the singer dine at its premises.
The curry house hosted Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise in August last year while he filmed the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible films.
Accompanying Jaykae at our Birmingham restaurant last night was none other than number 1 singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran!— Asha's (@Ashas_UK) April 11, 2022
Ed has visited our restaurants on multiple occasions, but mentioned to our team that Birmingham was his favourite of them all. What an honour! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UzrxYJiPyO
Sheeran won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You earlier this month.