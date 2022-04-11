Former Wolverhampton hospital could house Ukrainian refugees
The former Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton could be turned into housing for Ukrainian refugees, under plans submitted to the city council.
The site closed in 1997, but was bought for residential development by the Homes and Communities Agency in 2016.
Plans have now been drawn up to convert the former porter's lodge and main hospital building into flats.
Council planners are yet to make a final decision on the application which would be a temporary use for two years.
If successful, each residential unit could accommodate up to six people and the former hospital building would be turned into 38 flats comprising one and two-bedroomed apartments.
The proposed development at the Cleveland Road site, which is a conservation area, follows several applications by other organisations to change the site, all of which have not been approved.
A resolution to approve planning permission has previously been granted by the council however, suggesting redevelopment will take place in the near future, the Local Democracy reporting Service said.
In a statement, Russell Morriss from architects BPN, which is working with developers Jessup Brothers, said: "Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the subsequent request by the government for people to provide asylum to Ukrainian refugees, developers Jessup has appointed BPN Architects to develop proposals for converting the former lodge building into flats.
"This would be temporary use for two years."
A heritage statement submitted with the application stated there had been a "comprehensive site clearance" with only the Grade II listed main hospital building, the lodge and the former nurses home left.
"There is a need to protect the character of the conservation area by preserving and enhancing historic structures - particularly vacant buildings such as the hospital, Bakers Boot & Shoe Factory and the Dixon building.
"Any new development should complement and integrate well with the character of the conservation area," it said.