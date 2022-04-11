Kings Heath charity shop closes as parked car blocks door
- Published
A charity shop missed out on "vital funds" when it had to remain closed for a day because a car blocked its front door.
Photos of the silver Ford right outside the British Red Cross in Kings Heath, Birmingham, on Sunday were shared on social media.
Alex Sharp, the shop's manager, said his assistant manager struggled to get into the store.
"She had a really tight squeeze to get by the car," he said.
"There's no way someone with a pushchair, in a wheelchair or carrying a donation would have been able to squeeze by.
"It's very bizarre and really annoying."
Managers of the shop on Addison Road, who estimated they had lost out on about £100, contacted the charity's headquarters as well as the police non-emergency number.
The car was moved by Monday morning, but not before staff had put a note on it to explain they had blocked the entrance, which was also the fire exit.
The note also highlighted the work the charity, which helps people facing emergencies in the UK, including those from war-torn countries such as Ukraine.
Mr Sharp said the shop had been opening on Sundays on a trial basis since February and added it was possible someone thought it would be closed.
Finding a parking space outside the shop can be "very difficult" he said, but there were spaces in the area.
Vehicles cannot use several roads in the area under a low traffic scheme.