Attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Walsall
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in the street.
A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being injured in West Bromwich Road, Walsall, shortly before 08:00 BST on 6 April.
Hugh Wedderborn, 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the city's crown court on 6 May.
The woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, said West Midlands Police.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.