Teenager arrested as off-road bike event 'disrupted' in Wolverhampton
- Published
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police disrupted an organised meeting of up to 40 off-road bikers.
Officers went to Wolverhampton Science Park on Sunday morning.
"A number of bikes were suspected to be stolen and one was seized for being ridden with no insurance," West Midlands Police said.
Officers said some riders and bikes were sprayed with an invisible DNA spray in a bid to crackdown on thefts.
"If suspects are arrested or bikes recovered, the DNA code will link offenders to bikes and any associated criminal offences," the force said.
Before his arrest, the 17-year-old and another biker "made off" riding "at excessive speeds, through red lights, off-road and overtaking other motorists", the force said. They were tracked by a police helicopter to Elston Hall Lane and stopped by a police stinger.
The youth, who was riding a bike which was stolen in Wolverhampton last month, crashed into a car. He was not injured. The bike he was riding was written off in the crash, said officers.
He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs.
Officers are still trying to trace the second rider.
"We know how disruptive anti-social bike riding can be and as better weather approaches, along with a two-week break for school holidays, we will be on the look out for bikes being ridden illegally and anti-socially," the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk