Wolverhampton schoolboys record charity cover of Let It Be for Ukraine
Two schoolboys have recorded a charity cover of The Beatles' Let It Be to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine.
Jacob and Oliver go to singing lessons together in Wolverhampton and were inspired to adapt the song.
They aimed to raise £500 for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which they have achieved.
The boys have been offered the chance to perform their song using a piano which had belonged to John Lennon.
The eight-year-olds adapted the lyrics to one of the quartet's best known songs to reflect the war in Ukraine and posted a video on YouTube, attracting hundreds of views.
Beatles fan Jacob, who also played the piano in their recording, said the song "has quite a good tune and we thought we could change the lyrics to it to make something new".
Their adapted lyrics include the line: "Families parted, broken hearted, children crying in the street... there must be an answer, let them be."
"We wanted to help children that have been affected by the war," said Jacob.
News of their fundraising efforts reached The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool, who responded by offering the boys tickets and a chance to perform their song on a piano belonging to John Lennon.
Jacob's mum Emma said she was very proud.
"They've worked really hard, they're both really busy but they found time to practise and make sure it's as good as it can be," she said.
"They've got quite an ambitious goal, £500 is a big target for two 8-year-old boys. It's something they can be really proud of when they're older."
