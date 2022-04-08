Driver killed 18-day-old baby when car hit pram
A motorist killed an 18-day-old baby when his car hit another and then crashed into a pram being pushed along a pavement.
James Davis' driving was described as "exceptionally bad and dangerous" when he hit Ciaran Morris' pram in Brownhills, West Midlands.
Afterwards, he ran off and told a passer-by he "had killed a baby and was going down for a long time".
Davis, 35, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also convicted of driving while uninsured.
He told his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court he blacked out and could not remember the collision.
Jurors heard he had a teenage passenger in the BMW and had been driving at 67mph in a 30mph shortly before the crash on 4 April 2021.
Prosecutor James Curtis QC said Davis suddenly made a fatal manoeuvre as he veered out on High Street, Brownhills, and hit a car coming the opposite way.
"This did major damage to both cars," he added and Davis' car swerved in a curve, mounted the pavement and crashed into the pram as it was being pushed by Ciaran's parents.
The defendant accepted he had been speeding before the crash but said at the time he was within the speed limit when it happened.
"The last thing I remember was going starry-eyed. I can't remember any of it. It's like everything went blank," he told the court.
But the prosecution said he was fully fit and "there is no medical excuse for this driving at all".
Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Walsall, will be sentenced later.
