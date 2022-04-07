World War Two veteran's 100th birthday marked by regiment in Wolverhampton
- Published
A World War Two army veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday with members of the regiment he served with.
Retired captain Bob King, who lives at the Foxland Grange care home in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton marked the milestone with family and members of the former Worcestershire Regiment.
Mr King spent three years of service in the Middle East and was a prisoner of war in Germany for nearly 18 months.
He said he was "honoured" members of the regiment had attended.
He served with the Worcestershire Regiment for five years before leaving and working for 70 years as a solicitor - only retiring aged 98.
To mark his birthday on 30 March, staff at the home organised for Major Peter Lewis and Corporal Phillip Thornton of the Mercian Regiment, into which the Worcestershire Regiment was ultimately amalgamated, to come and celebrate with him.
He was also presented with a special coin.
"It definitely marked the occasion along with my family celebrations and the ongoing support from all the team at Foxland Grange," he said.
Su Edmonds described Mr King as a "much-loved resident".
"His gentlemanly nature and his history serving in WW2 have always made him a hero - so it was great to celebrate this fantastic milestone with his family, friends and special guests from the regiment," she said.
