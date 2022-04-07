Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years
A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said.
Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
Later he called his foster parents to say he would be staying overnight with a friend and has not been seen since.
"We think about Phillip every day," his family said after the search ended.
"We love him and miss him more than words can say," they said in a statement.
"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."
The search by police on St Paul's Road, Smethwick, began on Friday and has concluded after a thorough examination, West Midlands Police said on Thursday.
Officers examined the property after reviewing the case and with the benefit of improved technology since his disappearance.
Det Insp Jim Church said over the years there had been no proof Phillip was still alive, and the force had to explore all the information available to try to find out what happened.
"We still believe that someone holds the key to Phillip's disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us," he added.
