Wolverhampton stabbing: Two teens bailed after city centre attack
- Published
Two teenagers have been released on police bail after being questioned about a stabbing in Wolverhampton.
Parts of the city centre were sealed off when the 15-year-old victim was attacked at about 16:20 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but officers said they were not life-threatening.
The two teenage boys, both 15, were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of attempted murder, over the attack on Lichfield Street.
