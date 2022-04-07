Wolverhampton site to become health centre
A disused Wolverhampton training site plagued by anti-social behaviour is set to become a health centre.
Plans to convert the former Oxley Day Training Centre, in Probert Road, will also make way for 34 new affordable homes.
The project is expected to create 171 jobs and five apprenticeships.
Wolverhampton councillors have said the building had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.
Labour councillor Bhupinder Gakhal pledged it would offer "a state-of-the-art health facility and new apartments", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"These new homes will be built as part of a government scheme called self and custom build - a first for Wolverhampton and a first for the Black Country," he said.
"This will help those struggling to get on the ladder with a kickstart, by letting them build their own homes, making it more affordable."
The site has been derelict for the last six years.
Oxley councillor Adam Collinge added: "The local community has had to put up with a lot since the council closed the day centre a year ago.
"I remember touring the inside of the building where graffiti was present - much of it racist - along with smashed windows, broken glass, attempted fires and evidence of drug taking.
"It was in a terrible state."
Construction work is due to begin in April 2023.
