Birmingham sex offender who posed as police officer jailed
- Published
A sex offender who posed as a British Transport Police officer has been jailed for more than two years.
Bradley Baker, of Kenilworth Road in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to a string of offences at the city's Crown court.
British Transport Police recovered ID and warrant cards as well as uniforms from his address in February.
Baker, 28, had tried to throw laptops out of his window, which a previous conviction for child sexual offences prohibited him from possessing.
The force said Baker used his police paraphernalia to pose on dating apps and to friends and family as a serving officer.
He came to the attention of North Wales Police regarding a separate investigation, where he was reported as a British Transport Police (BTP) special constable.
Inquiries quickly established he was not a serving officer, the force said.
'Dangerous mindset'
The 28-year-old had formerly worked as a journalist, including doing some freelance work for the BBC.
His house was searched on 1 February 2021, where officers recovered numerous items of police uniform including a warrant card badge and holder displaying 'DC Baker', two fake BTP warrant cards, and multiple police lanyards.
Several unregistered devices were also found, including a laptop he had stolen from a previous job.
A sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), which was handed to Baker after he committed three sexual offences involving children in 2018, prohibited him from owning an electrical device without registering it with police.
On 25 March, Baker was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to possession of police articles, two counts of breaching an SHPO, theft by an employee and two counts of possessing class B drugs.
"Possessing fake items of police uniform and posing as a police officer is an extremely serious offence, and I'm glad that the severity of Baker's delusional actions is reflected in his sentence," PC Jade Ledbrook said.
She added Baker had a "dangerous mindset".
