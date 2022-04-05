Road closed in Birmingham after woman hit by car
A woman has been hit by a car in Birmingham.
The incident happened on Washwood Road near the junction of Mickleover Road in the city.
On twitter, Birmingham Police said it was "a very serious incident" and added that the road would be closed for a long period of time.
West Midlands Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to ring them on 101.
