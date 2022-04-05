Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died
Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother.
Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told.
Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her drug addiction prior to his "preventable" death, the court heard previously.
She denies manslaughter, but has admitted four counts of child cruelty.
They include failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing Hakeem to class A drugs.
Jurors were shown images from inside the property in Cook Street, Nechells, where Ms Heath is alleged to have unlawfully killed Hakeem through gross negligence, after using his inhaler to smoke drugs.
The jury, which is currently hearing a second week of evidence in Ms Heath's trial, was also shown pictures of Hakeem's home in Long Acre, Nechells.
West Midlands Police released the images showing items including drug paraphernalia and inhalers.
Opening the case against Ms Heath last week, Crown counsel Matthew Brook said prior to his death, Hakeem had been repeatedly absent from school and had experienced three emergency admissions to hospital.
After one of the admissions, the court heard a paediatrician recorded that Hakeem had been in an "acute life-threatening" state linked to asthma.
Mr Brook told the court: "The defendant had a duty to ensure the welfare of her son.
"She knew that he was suffering from severe uncontrolled asthma.
"There was an obvious risk that Hakeem might die from such an attack if she did not manage his asthma in accordance with the medical advice she received."
Jurors were told at some stage in the night he got out of bed and went outside, which he would do when his asthma was bad. He was found dead without his inhalers.
The jury has been told it is expected the defence will argue the risk that Hakeem might die was minimal and did not amount to the crime of gross negligence manslaughter.
The trial continues.
