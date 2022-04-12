Kemarni Watson Darby: Man guilty of murdering partner's son, 3
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures over weeks of beatings.
Nathaniel Pope left Kemarni Watson Darby with injuries comparable to a car crash or fall from height.
Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson was convicted of causing or allowing her son's death at her West Bromwich flat.
Watson and Pope were also found guilty of child cruelty charges at Birmingham Crown Court.
Several jurors were in tears as the verdicts were read out after the 20-week trial.
Kemarni had been the victim of what was described in court as a "brutal assault".
Jurors heard it was one of several attacks the boy had suffered while living with Watson, 30, and her partner Pope, 32, at the flat in West Bromwich.
Kemarni's body had 34 separate areas of external injuries which acted as a "silent witness" to his crime, the court was told.
The pair had tried to pass this off as accidental and Watson told the police he was a "boisterous boy" who was "always running into things".
Prosecutors said they deliberately beat Kemarni's abdomen rather than more obviously visible areas of his body.
Kemarni had expressed a wish not to go back to her flat after contact visits with his dad.
He died on the afternoon of 5 June 2018 after his ribcage was "crushed" at the two-bedroom flat.
Both adults routinely abused drugs, the prosecution told the court, and neighbours said there had been a "constant smell of weed from the flat".
Pope, a former warehouse worker, had been jailed in 2011 for attacking a mother with a metal bar in front of her children in London and dragging her off a bus by her hair.
He had also previously been convicted of burglary and possession of heroin with intent to supply.
Watson was said in court to have a "zero to a 100" temper and it emerged she spent money on cannabis and driving lessons at a time when her son lost his nursery place due to a lack of funds.
The pair, who blamed each other from the witness box, were also convicted of one count of child cruelty, relating to rib fractures and an abdominal injury before Kemarni's death.
They were also separately found guilty of two further counts of child cruelty in relation to other children. Watson was cleared of murdering her son.
Their sentencing will take place at a later date.
