Birmingham murder probe focuses on 'highly unusual' case
- Published
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that helps find a killer in a "highly unusual" case.
Jinming Zhang was found dead at a flat on Moseley Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 9 February.
Police found no matches to DNA samples, thought to belong to the killer, that were recovered from the 41-year-old's body - a rare outcome, police said.
Detectives added it was not clear why Mr Zhang was attacked, but said robbery was the most likely motive.
"It's clear the person who killed Zhang is a violent man and we want to catch him as soon as we can," Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police, said.
"The UK has one of the most efficient DNA databases in the world," he added. "To have a DNA sample from a murder suspect that does not match anyone on the database is highly unusual."
The force said analysis suggested the recovered DNA samples were almost certainly those of a black person, adding CCTV footage showed a suspect to have an unusual way of walking.
Officers described the suspect as being in his 20s and between 5ft 4in (1.6m) and 5ft 5in (1.7m) tall with an average build.
Police say the person involved is thought to have sustained a hand injury during the attack.
"We're still trying to establish a motive for this violent crime and are exploring a number of reasons why Mr Zhang was killed in such awful circumstance," Det Insp Mahon said.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that helps to trace the killer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk