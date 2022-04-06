Kings Heath low traffic scheme to be made permanent
A low traffic scheme, which has caused some businesses to consider moving, is set to be made permanent.
Measures under the Kings Heath Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN), led to the pedestrianisation of York Road and prevents cars using several roads.
But businesses said the measures are having a detrimental impact on trade.
Birmingham City Council said it is developing a wider scheme, the plans for which will go before its cabinet in the summer.
The LTN, funded by money from central government, brought in to reduce air pollution, will be made permanent from 22 April.
It has had mixed reaction from people in Kings Heath, with some praising the atmosphere it has created, while others said it has created an increase in idling traffic.
The existing measures will remain in place until summer, with some revisions including traffic calming on Billesley Lane and the reopening of the right turn into the A435 Alcester Road from Vicarage Road, to ease traffic.
But Wendy Bill, of Maurice Robinson Sports, said she is looking to leave York Road as "customers are finding it so difficult" to come to her shop due to the scheme.
Mrs Bill, whose parents founded Maurice Robinson Sports in 1948 said: "There is not any passing trade, customers are finding it so difficult to come to Kings Heath, the traffic jams are awful and there is nowhere to park.
David Bursey of Kings Heath Computers, ran his business on York Road for 20 years, but in December moved to Poplar Road.
"I was about to go bankrupt, I was losing £3,000 a month," he said.
"Before the barriers came up, people would park at the end of York Road, walk down to shop in Kings Heath, then walk back up York Road and everyone saw my shop twice going backwards and forwards.
"After the barriers, there was no one."
The move, he said has been "fantastic", adding: "It really has turned the business around again."
Mr Bursey said, instead of fully pedestrianising York Road, there should have been barriers which came up at certain times of day, to reduce usage of the road but also "allowed shops to trade".
