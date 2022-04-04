Smethwick search continues over boy missing for 23 years
- Published
The search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing in 1999 is continuing, police say.
Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
He later called his foster parents to say he would be staying with a friend overnight. He has not been seen since.
The search on St Paul's Road, Smethwick, began on Friday.
West Midlands Police said the property was linked to Phillip at the time of his disappearance but the current residents were not connected to the inquiry and had been rehoused while the search was conducted.
After Phillip's disappearance, media appeals were made in Birmingham and also Manchester, where he had family ties, but there have been no sightings, the force added.
Police and Phillip's family have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
