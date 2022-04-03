Barrington 'Baz' Patterson: Fans pay tribute to anti-gang mentor
- Published
Football fans have held a minute's applause before kick off in honour of a community activist who died last month.
Barrington Patterson, known as One Eyed Baz, was a former member of Birmingham City's Zulu Warriors hooligan gang and went on to mentor young people.
He was also a successful kickboxer and mixed martial artist, who died on 22 March.
Birmingham City fans honoured him at St Andrews before their 15:00 BST match against West Bromwich Albion.
Mr Patterson died after suffering a heart attack last month, his wife said.
A minute of applause in memory of Barrington Patterson. 💙 pic.twitter.com/NXqufLIKB6— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 3, 2022
Among Mr Patterson's opponents in the boxing ring was the now-mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.
He was well-known in the community and his life was documented in a book by Cass Pennant entitled One-eyed Baz - The Story of Barrington 'Zulu' Patterson, One of Britain's Deadliest Men.
The author said Mr Patterson was "good friend and big-hearted Zulu warrior" who had a "life to celebrate".
Despite hooligan connections in his youth, Mr Patterson went on to do a lot of mentoring work with young people, particularly regarding anti-gang initiatives.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk