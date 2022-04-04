Birmingham man tried to slash neighbour in parcel pick-up row
- Published
A man who tried to stab his neighbour in a row over a parcel delivery has been jailed.
Mohammud Latif's reasons for attacking his neighbour on his doorstep in Birmingham remained "unclear", West Midlands Police said.
Latif, 28, lunged with a knife at the man who had been asked to take the delivery for someone else on 9 October.
At Birmingham Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to attempted wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.
'Needless attack'
The victim was able to dodge Latif's attack, which happened on Old Know Road in Small Heath, police said, however the knife slashed his jacket.
Latif, of Washwood Heath Road, was already on licence from prison for previous dangerous driving offences.
On 29 March, he was jailed for three years and seven months for attacking his neighbour and a further eight months for breaching his licence conditions, meaning a total sentence of four years and three months.
"This was a needless and violent attack which stemmed from the victim receiving a parcel on his doorstep on behalf of another neighbour," Det Con Andrew Snowdon said.
"It's still not clear what prompted Latif to react in such an aggressive way and it's fortunate the victim wasn't seriously injured," the officer added.
Latif was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk