Wolverhampton stabbing: Two teens held after boy knifed
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was hurt in a stabbing.
Parts of Wolverhampton city centre had to be closed off by police after the 15-year-old was knifed on Friday.
He remains in hospital with injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.
He was attacked in Lichfield Street at the junction of Pipers Row at about 16:20 BST.
The two suspects, both also boys aged 15, were arrested by officers later on Friday night and remain in custody.
Detectives continue to review CCTV footage from the area and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
