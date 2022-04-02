No Clean Air Zone exemptions for Birmingham worshippers during Ramadan
A city council has ruled out exemptions to Clean Air Zone (CAZ) charges during the month of Ramadan.
Birmingham Central Mosque is located within the CAZ and is set to attract up to 20,000 worshippers.
A spokesperson said they supported the CAZ but urged the council to "seriously consider the impact of this on our mosque, particularly during Ramadan".
The local authority said a number of exemptions were available to people on low incomes and residents in the zone.
"The purpose of the CAZ is to encourage the owners of the most polluting vehicles on our roads to do something different and it is starting to reduce the levels of air pollution in the city centre," Birmingham City Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We want to remind everyone driving into the city centre to check whether or not they need to pay the daily fee and if they do need to pay the fee to consider whether or not they make the journey in some other way."
Ramadan, which begins on Saturday, sees Muslims fasting during daylight hours for one month, ending with Eid celebrations on 1 May.
"On Eid day we have approximately six congregations which in full would amount to 18,000 to 20,000 people," Mohammed Hasham, the mosque's spokesperson, said.
He said Birmingham Central Mosque was the only large mosque within the CAZ and not everyone in the congregation was in a position to afford compliant vehicles.
"We would really like Birmingham City Council to review its exemption policy, at least during this blessed month of Ramadan," he said.
