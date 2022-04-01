South Yardley: 'Very serious' crash closes Birmingham road
- Published
Part of a major road in Birmingham has been closed following a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to Coventry Road in South Yardley shortly before 19:00 BST.
West Midlands Police shut the road between Haybarnes roundabout and Redhill Road and buses have been diverted.
The route is expected to be closed until Saturday morning while police, paramedics and fire crews remain at the scene.
The force said the incident was "very serious", adding: "Our priorities are caring for the people involved and identifying their loved ones."
A spokesperson said officers were "working hard to understand what has happened".
Emergency services have been contacted for further information.
