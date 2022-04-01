Cost of living: Stourbridge mum 'terrified' at disabled son's costs
A mother says she is "terrified" at how she and her disabled son will cope with hikes in energy costs and other bills.
David Sherrif, who has autism and Down's syndrome, requires round-the-clock care at his home in Stourbridge.
His mum Helen Astbury said his weekly costs had already risen by about £60 even before the increases faced by most households from April amid the price cap hike on energy supplies.
His benefits, however, had only gone up by about £6, she said.
"To keep him healthy, to keep him happy but pay the bills, it is impossible," she explained.
"The benefits do not meet it. Somehow there has to be additional support for people on disability benefits to meet cost of living increases."
Expressing financial fears over effectively running two homes, her own and her son's, she said to manage the gap in her son's costs she used credit cards. But since October, she added, she had "maxed out two cards on things that are extra".
Charities Scope and National Energy Action estimate the number of people with disabilities who are severely struggling to pay energy bills could more than double this year.
People with disabilities often have additional energy needs such as powering vital equipment. About 900,000 are considered to be in fuel poverty, the charities said.
The government says financial support is available to disabled people and their carers and is urging people to check whether they are receiving all of the benefits they are entitled to, alongside wider support such as help with transport, broadband or prescription costs.
'Terrified'
In October, Mr Sherrif's gas and electric bill was about £60 per month but rose to £116 before April's price cap increase, with his weekly food bill rising by £21, his mother said.
The family and his carers have worked to bring down the energy costs but Ms Astbury said there was still a gap to be paid and "it falls to me to prop him up".
She said: "[I am] a little bit terrified because basically I run two homes. For me, the bills on everything is going up double," she added.
"It is trying to manage the two budgets and two finances and seeing where you can pinch from Peter to pay Paul all the time and eventually Peter and Paul are both bankrupt."
