Stourbridge shooting: Teenagers charged after man died
- Published
Three teenagers have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was shot dead and another injured in a residential street.
John Jones, 36, suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February.
Another man was injured after being stabbed and discharged from hospital following treatment.
Two 16-year-old boys and a third, aged 15, are to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a bladed article.
Two men have already appeared before magistrates charged with Mr Jones' murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice, West Midlands Police said.
Ravi Talware, 31, and Kevin Waldron, 40, were remanded ahead of their next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk