Monkey gestures fan Neil Grainger given three-year match ban
A football fan has who made racist monkey gestures at a West Midlands derby has been given a three-year ban from all matches.
Neil Grainger, 36, from Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire, was reported to police by a fellow fan at the game between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City on 15 October 2021.
He was found guilty of a racially-aggravated public order offence after a trial at Dudley magistrates court.
Grainger was also fined £750.
West Midlands Police said he was seen making the hand movements towards an opposition supporter at the Hawthorns and it was reported to an officer at the stadium.
Football hate crime officer PC Stuart Ward said: "The supporter told us they felt disgusted and ashamed anyone could do this at a match, and it's a view I'm sure proper football fans will share.
"It was clear during the pandemic how much football fans missed being at a live game with friends or family. Now through his own highly offensive actions he must miss out again for another three years."
On top of the fine, Grainger was ordered to pay £750 in court costs.
