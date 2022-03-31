Warning for motorists over M6 Walsall resurfacing
Drivers are being reminded to allow extra time for journeys amid motorway resurfacing work.
As part of the transformation of the junction at Walsall, work will take place along the A454 Wolverhampton Road on the westbound approach to junction 10 of the M6 at Walsall.
A contraflow system will be put in place east of the junction from 22:00 BST on Friday to 06:00 on 7 April.
National Highways said the work was likely to cause "significant delays".
It is part of the work in a £78m project to improve capacity and cut congestion around junction 10.
The contraflow will transfer traffic from its usual side to share the other half of the carriageway with traffic moving in the opposite direction.
Traffic travelling west on the Wolverhampton Road towards the junction are likely to be affected and drivers are urged to use alternative routes if possible.
While the contraflow is in place, the Wolverhampton Road westbound will be closed between Tempus Drive and junction 10 overnight, between 22:00 and 05:00, with a diversion in place.
Two new bridges are being installed at junction 10 which will double the lanes of traffic around the roundabout from two to four to tackle heavy congestion at the junction.
