West Midlands Metro service update expected in coming weeks
- Published
A date for the return of tram services in the West Midlands could be announced in the coming weeks.
Services on the West Midlands Metro were again suspended over the weekend for inspections after bodywork cracks were found in some trams.
Executives from the Spanish manufacturer CAF met with Mayor Andy Street and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) on Tuesday for talks.
The manufacturer said it had its "best engineers" on the job
The Local Democracy Reporting service says engineers from across the world who are experienced in dealing with the issues are in Wednesbury helping carry out repairs and training up West Midlands workers on the job.
In total, 21 of the Urbos 3 fleet which were delivered in 2014 are affected.
Bosses are looking to get 12 to 15 back in use safely in order to bring back a reasonable service for the public.
Engineers are only able to work on one frame on either side of a tram at the same time to ensure further damage is not caused to the vehicle.
Following the meeting, TfWM executive director Anne Shaw said: "We've got their full co-operation in terms of trying to make sure we've got the trams repaired as fast as possible to get the service back up and running as soon as we can.
However disappointing the tram situation is, it’s my job to ensure the team return a safe & reliable service in the weeks ahead— Andy Street (@andy4wm) March 30, 2022
Having made expectations clear to CAF’s CEO, I know they’re committed to fixing our trams ASAP - with engineers from Zaragoza and Belgrade already here pic.twitter.com/fHSNscDJNr
"We're still working through the details but they are becoming a lot clearer now so in a couple of weeks' time, I'll be a lot more confident of giving further information about when the services will resume."
Josu Imaz, chief executive of rolling stock for CAF, said: "We are working closely with Transport for West Midlands and are committed to supporting TfWM to restore a safe and reliable tram service as soon as possible."
