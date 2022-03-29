Major disruption at Birmingham New Street
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been cancelled, causing major disruption.
Damage to overhead wires in a tunnel in west Birmingham means the disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
New Street is the UK's busiest station outside of London, with about 7.4m journeys recorded in 2021.
Earlier there were no trains running in or out of New Street due to the problems.
Some services have since resumed, but passengers face delays.
Trains from operators Avanti, CrossCountry, West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales are all affected by the issue on the line between the two West Midlands cities.
A New Street spokesperson said power to the affected section of the railway needed to be cut off while wires were reattached to the tunnel roof, and it meant no trains could run through it in the meantime.
The disruption comes as tram users in Birmingham also face problems, with all services suspended for weeks after cracks were found in some vehicles.
National Rail has urged commuters to check their journeys before travelling.
Ticket-holders are able to use services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham Moor Street stations and may use other services "via any reasonable route", including local buses.
