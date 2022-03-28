Tyseley rail death: Train inquest finds no explanation for crush path
- Published
An experienced train driver died after the carriages he was moving between crushed him, an inquest jury has found.
Abdul Rehan, 64, died minutes after he had dropped off a train from Birmingham New Street at the Tyseley rail depot on 14 December 2019.
An inquest jury heard there was no known explanation why he chose to pass between the carriages as they were being coupled together.
A verdict of accidental death was returned.
Mr Rehan had delivered the train and was due to return in a taxi when the inquest heard he got out on the non-driver side.
He went "without hesitation" to the 35cm-gap (14inch) between the nearby carriages just as another driver was joining them together.
The 64-year-old could not be seen by the other driver and was crushed, suffering "unsurvivable" injuries.
An alternative, authorised walking route was available to him if he had got out of his train through the driver's door, the jury heard.
The inquest was told both Mr Rehan and the depot driver were seen as competent workers who were up to date with their training.
In a statement, Mr Rehan's daughter Madiha Waheed said his death had left a "dark cloud".
"Many of us in the family have been diagnosed with depression and other issues due to the trauma that we have faced," she said.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Trains said: "Abdul Rehan was a highly-regarded and respected colleague and our hearts go out to his family and friends for their tragic loss."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk