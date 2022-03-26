Antytila: Ukrainian band backed by Ed Sheeran refused fundraiser slot
A Ukrainian band who appealed to Ed Sheeran to take part in a benefit concert have been told they cannot feature.
Antytila, who are serving as soldiers, had asked to be included live from Kyiv in the fundraiser, which takes place in Birmingham next week.
But singer Taras Topolya said they had been refused a slot as the concert had a "purely humanitarian" purpose.
Organisers apologised, saying it must avoid association with the military.
"Because we are standing with guns and helmets, we are soldiers, and this concert is not for soldiers but for helping civilian people," the lead singer said.
In their original appeal from Kyiv, he explained, "in peacetime, our concerts gather at stadiums", but now "we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers".
The band had offered to temporarily join the concert live from the war-torn city adding "we are not afraid to play under the bombs".
But the singer said "first of all we are musicians, helmets and body armour are temporary, but we understand the answer and we accept it."
He added: "The main thing is the people of the United Kingdom must stand with Ukraine."
Concert for Ukraine, which will be shown on ITV, takes place at the Resorts World Arena on Tuesday and will also feature Camila Cabello, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.
In a statement organisers said: "On a personal level, we do of course completely understand why they are bravely fighting for their country, but for this specific concert, it would not be possible for us to feature them, as we are only able to focus on the humanitarian situation, not the politics or the military conflict."
"We will be featuring the voices of Ukrainians within the concert, alongside the many performers who are united with music and in the desire for this terrible conflict to end as soon as possible."
The statement said it sent its "genuine thanks" to the band for their offer.
Proceeds from the concert will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
