Stuart Towns: Oldbury recycling firm fined £2m for corporate manslaughter
A recycling company has been fined £2m for the corporate manslaughter of a worker at the plant in 2017.
Stuart Towns, 34, suffered fatal head injuries while working at Alutrade Limited, on Tat Bank Road in Oldbury.
Three of the firm's management were also fined, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, after admitting health and safety failures.
Mr Towns, a father of one, was remembered by his family as "loving, caring, generous and full of life".
Alutrade Limited had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of corporate manslaughter.
Before the death the company had been warned about the absence of gates on a piece of machinery, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The company had installed gates to prevent employees from going under the machine, however by June 2017 the gates were again damaged, and CCTV showed employees, including Mr Towns, going underneath and climbing in or on the equipment.
The worker was struck on 24 July causing him fatal head injuries, the CPS said.
Directors Malcolm George and Kevin Pugh, and manager Mark Redfern, admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the company employees.
George, 55, of Bromsgrove, was fined £15,000; Pugh, 46, of Sutton Coldfield, was told to play £5,318 and Redfern, 59, of Rowley Regis, was fined £2,635. All were told to pay additional costs.
The charges were brought following a three-year investigation by West Midlands Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
