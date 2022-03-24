Drivers warned of M6 closures near Walsall for junction work
Drivers are being warned of a series of overnight closures on the M6 as part of a £78m junction improvement scheme.
Work is being carried out to cut congestion around junction 10, for Walsall, by widening bridges and slip roads.
The motorway will be shut in both directions from 22:00 GMT on Thursday until 05:00 on Friday.
Motorists will be diverted over the junction via the slip roads during the closure, National Highways said.
The southbound side will be shut overnight from 21:00 on Friday with another full closure at junction 10 from 22:00 on Saturday.
