'Ring of blossom' to line Birmingham streets
Hundreds of blossoming trees are going to be planted in Birmingham to create a "ring of blossom" around the city.
The scheme will follow the planting of dozens of blossoming trees in the city centre as part of the 2022 festival, the National Trust said.
More than 500 trees will be installed in autumn 2022 to create the ring, following the number 11 bus route.
The plans aim to reverse a huge loss in the number of orchards in England and Wales since the 1900s, the trust added.
Birmingham has been known historically as a "town ringed by blossom", having once been surrounded by gardens and orchards.
But research for the National Trust says there are 80,000 (198,000 acres) fewer hectares of traditionally managed orchards now, a decline of 81% on a century ago.
The project is part of a wider plan to plant blossoming trees in different cities around the UK to improve access to nature for those in towns and cities.
The idea is to try to create a UK equivalent of Japan's concept of Hanami - the annual celebration of flowers and the coming of spring.
Ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July in Birmingham, the National Trust will install more than 50 trees along with colourful benches in the city centre.
They include ornamental cherry, apple, pear and plum trees and will be in place for six weeks at St Phillip's Cathedral square and Edgbaston Street.
Local communities will then work with the trust on the autumn planting which will be along the 27 miles (43km) of the number 11 bus route.
The move aims to recreate the "shadow" of past orchards which once encircled the city, Annie Reilly, from the National Trust, said.
"Our trees will join the city's thousands of street trees to ensure that more of the city can enjoy this fleeting moment of spring," she said.
