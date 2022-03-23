Teen charged after delivery driver stabbed in Birmingham

The delivery driver was stabbed by the masked group on Sidcup Road, Kingstanding, on 2 March

A teenager has been charged after a delivery driver was stabbed by a masked gang which tried to take his bike.

The 32-year-old was approached by the quartet on two motorbikes at about 18:00 GMT on 2 March on Sidcup Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, police said.

The victim suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed in the back.

Luke Smith, of Dyas Road, Great Barr, has been charged with attempted robbery and appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court in April.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police added.

