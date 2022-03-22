Sandwell Council: Commissioners brought in to oversee authority
- Published
Government officials are being brought in to address "the deep-seated culture of poor governance and leadership" at Sandwell Council.
The commissioners will also work to "restore public trust and confidence" in the Labour-run council.
Six different leaders have been in place at the Black Country authority in as many years and councillors have faced a number of misconduct claims.
The council said it had a clear plan to drive improvement.
A recent audit found evidence of poor behaviour and a lack of trust across the organisation. The council was said to be "insular and siloed" but improvements were also highlighted.
Current council leader Kerrie Carmichael said her vision for Sandwell was for a borough totally focused on residents' needs.
"It's welcome that external reviews have now recognised 'green shoots' of recovery are clearly visible. But we know there is much for us still to do, and we have a clear plan to drive improvement."
The commissioners will remain until March 2024.
Ms Carmichael added: "We will of course work very closely with the government and all our partners to continue to progress and maintain our focus on delivering high-quality services our residents can rely on."