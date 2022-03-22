Flybe to resume flights and operations in April
- Published
UK airline Flybe has announced it is starting operations and flights again after collapsing two years ago.
From a new base in Birmingham, the carrier will operate up to 530 flights per weeks, resuming on 13 April.
The airline has announced 23 routes, serving airports such as Belfast City, East Midlands, Glasgow, Heathrow and Leeds Bradford as well as Birmingham.
Previously based in Exeter, the airline saw 2,000 jobs lost in the collapse.
Covid was partially blamed on the demise of Flybe which until that point offered the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.
The firm's new website has gone live and tickets are now on sale.
The company's business and assets were purchased in April 2021 by Thyme Opco, which is linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.
Thyme Opco has been renamed Flybe Limited.
Chief executive Dave Pflieger said the firm thought the new flights would benefit everyone who wanted low fares and more options.
"Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions," he said.
He added: "The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule and choice."
Birmingham Airport boss Nick Barton said there would be seven routes from the airport, four domestic and three European - two to France and one to Amsterdam.
"Flybe is showing its commitment to the Midlands and will base three Q400 aircraft at its headquarters here at Birmingham Airport and we hope to see this increase to five based Q400s from August," he said.
"We have worked closely with the airline to offer our customers these popular routes, and currently unserved routes, and are delighted to welcome Flybe back as a partner airline here at Birmingham."