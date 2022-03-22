Barrington 'Baz' Patterson dies: Tributes to kickboxer and youth mentor
- Published
Well-known Birmingham community campaigner Barrington Patterson has died of a heart attack.
Known as One Eyed Baz, he was a member of Birmingham City's Zulu Warriors hooligan group when he was younger, but went on to do work with young people, boxing groups and anti-gang initiatives.
He was also a successful kickboxer, mixed martial artist and cage fighter.
His wife said paramedics had tried for more than an hour to save him.
Birmingham City and former boxer Frank Bruno are among those to have paid tribute to Mr Barrington.
Bruno tweeted: "Just heard that my long standing friend Baz - Barrington Patterson has passed away I am in shock."
Among Mr Patterson's opponents in the ring was the now-mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.
A book, One-eyed Baz - The Story of Barrington 'Zulu' Patterson, One of Britain's Deadliest Men, was written about Mr Patterson's life.
Cass Pennant, who co-wrote it with Mr Barrington, said in a tweet he was a "good friend and big-hearted Zulu warrior" who had a "life to celebrate".
Mr Barrington also featured in a TV series presented by actor Danny Dyer called Britain's Deadliest Men.
