Walsall town centre bus lane to be scrapped
A bus gate on a busy route into a town centre is to be scrapped.
More than 35,000 fines have been handed to motorists for using the restricted lane in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, since last July.
The measure prevented drivers turning left towards the town centre when leaving Crown Wharf Retail Park.
Walsall Council confirmed the restrictions are to be removed following a review, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"With a new Aldi store opening later this year and recent announcements heralding Tenpin and Ninja Warrior's plans to join the current leisure offer of the Light Cinema, the decision has been taken not to make the Wolverhampton Street bus gate a permanent measure," said a council spokesman.
"Instead, the valuable insight that the experimental order has provided will be used to inform how Walsall Council meets the growing demand for sustainable and active travel choices in the years to come."
Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz said: "The amount of money made should be reimbursed. It is the only fair and right thing to do. I urge the council to think more carefully before putting in a silly scheme like this in the future."
