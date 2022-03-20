West Midlands Metro services suspended for a second day

John Bray/BBC
West Midlands Metro services have not been operating over the Weekend

Tram services have been suspended in the West Midlands for a second day.

West Midlands Metro services were cancelled on Saturday due to "operational issues".

The operator has now said there will be no services running until the end of the day on Sunday.

Tickets, it said, will be accepted on some National Express bus services and on West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Full services had only resumed in February after a stoppage which began in November when cracks were found in trams.

